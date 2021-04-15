Anti-Terrorist Squad, Gujarat Coast Guard nab 8 Pak. nationals

AHMEDABAD:

According to ATS DIG Himanshu Shukla, 30 kg of heroin was seized from them and its value is around ₹150 crore in the international market.

In a joint operation in mid-sea, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat’s Anti- Terrorist Squad (ATS) apprehended eight Pakistani nationals on board a boat with heroin worth about ₹150 crore off the Gujarat coast on Thursday morning.

A joint team of the Gujarat ATS and the Indian Coast Guard captured the boat near the International Maritime Boundary Line in the Arabian Sea.

“We acted on a tip-off regarding a drug consignment likely to be delivered mid-sea by a boat from Pakistan. In a joint exercise with Coast Guard, we zeroed in on the suspected boat as soon as it entered the Indian territorial waters,” said ATS DIG Himanshu Shukla.

“The ICG in a joint operation with ATS Gujarat apprehended Pakistani boat PFB (Pakistani Fishing Boat) NUH with 08 Pak nationals & 30 Kg of heroin off Jakhau #Gujarat close to IMBL in Indian waters today,” the ICG posted on Twitter.