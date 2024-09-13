ADVERTISEMENT

Anti-Sikh riots case: Delhi court frames charges of murder against Jagdish Tytler

Updated - September 13, 2024 04:14 pm IST - New Delhi

Special Judge Rakesh Siyal directed that Congress leader Jagdish Tytler face trial after he pleaded not guilty to the offences

Senior Congress leader Jagdish Tytler is charged with various offences, including unlawful assembly, rioting, promoting enmity between different groups, house trespass, and theft. | Photo Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Friday (September 13, 2024) framed charges of murder and other offences against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

Special Judge Rakesh Siyal directed that Mr. Tytler face trial after he pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Judge had on August 30, 2024, said there was sufficient ground to proceed against the accused.

A witness had earlier submitted in the charge sheet that Mr. Tytler came out of a white Ambassador car in front of Gurudwara Pul Bangash here on November 1, 1984, and instigated the mob by saying, “Kill the Sikhs; they have killed our mother”, which led to ‘the ’murder’ of three people.

The court ordered framing of charges for various offences, including unlawful assembly, rioting, promoting enmity between different groups, house trespass and theft.

Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

