Anti-piracy operation under way off Somalia to rescue hijacked Iranian fishing vessel

Two Indian Navy ships on deployment in the Arabian Sea had responded to a hijacking incident on Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar 786

March 29, 2024 10:22 pm | Updated 10:22 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Dinakar Peri
Dinakar Peri
Iranian fishing vessel Al-Kambar 786, which was reportedly boarded by nine armed pirates. Photo: X/@indiannavy

A major anti-piracy operation is under way off Somalia as two Indian Navy ships on deployment in the Arabian Sea responded to a hijacking incident on Iranian fishing vessel (FV) Al-Kambar 786, which was reportedly boarded by nine armed pirates.

“The FV at the time of incident was approximately 90 Nm South West of Socotra and was reported to have been boarded by nine armed pirates. The hijacked FV has been intercepted on March 29. The operation is currently under way by the Indian Navy towards rescue of hijacked FV and its crew,” the Indian Navy spokesperson said in a statement on Friday evening.

The spokesperson said that based on inputs of a “potential piracy incident onboard Al-Kambar 786 late evening on Thursday”, two Indian Naval ships deployed in Arabian Sea for maritime security operations were diverted to intercept the hijacked fishing vessel.

This is the latest in a series of incidents of piracy in the Arabian Sea and off Somalia in the last few months which have resurfaced since the beginning of attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi rebels.

As reported by The Hindu earlier this week, the pirate mother vessel that was used to hijack Malta-flagged merchant vessel MV Ruen on December 14 was itself an Iranian fishing vessel. Al-Ashkaan with 24 Pakistani crew members was hijacked by seven Somali pirates earlier on November 29 near Socotra Island off Yemen. Al Ashkaan was taken to Somalia and later used to hijack Ruen after which Al Ashkaan was set free.

Navy’s IFC-IOR played key role in the backend in tackling vessel hijacking episode

Ruen was converted into a mother vessel and attempted further acts of piracy which were thwarted by the Indian Navy earlier this month after a 40-hour operation which resulted in the surrender of 35 pirates and freeing of 17 original crew members of MV Ruen.

Currently, another vessel remains in captivity of Somali pirates - Bangladeshi-flagged cargo vessel Al Abdullah that was hijacked around March 12 while it was en route from Mozambique to the United Arab Emirates. The vessel with an all-Bangladeshi crew has been taken to Somalia.

