Anti-militant operation underway after exchange of fire in Jammu’s Udhampur

Published - August 07, 2024 12:12 am IST - JAMMU

Preliminary reports suggest three to four militants could be in the cordoned off area

The Hindu Bureau

Security personnel stand guard during an encounter that broke out between security forces and militants, in the Bastangarh area of Udhampur on August 06, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

A group of militants was spotted and engaged in a gunfight by security forces in a day-long anti-militancy operation in the Jammu region’s Udhampur district on Tuesday (August 6, 2024).

The police said specific input was “gleaned regarding movement” in the Khaned area of Udhampur’s Basantgarh.

“A SADO (search and destroy operation) was launched in the wee hours today (Tuesday) by our parties. Contact has been established with a group of terrorists in Khaned area. The operations are underway,” the police said.

A joint search operation, comprising Army and the police, is underway in the Kabristan (cemetery) area in Thanda Pani Khaned. During contact with hiding militants, “a few rounds have been fired from both the sides”, the police said. 

The police could not immediately ascertain the number of militants trapped in the area. Preliminary reports suggested three to four militants could be in the cordoned off area.

The police did not confirm any casualties till late on Tuesday evening.

Jammu has witnessed heightened militancy this year, especially in June and July. Ten security personnel have been killed in militancy-related incidents in these two months. Five militants were neutralised by security forces.  

