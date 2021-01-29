National

Anti-India activities abroad committed by a very small fringe, Ministry of External Affairs

Spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

India is “closely engaged” with foreign countries to ensure safety and security of diplomatic missions abroad where protests by Khalistan supporters are being witnessed. Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday anti-India activities of this nature are committed by a “very small fringe”.

“We are closely engaged with the relevant foreign governments to apprise them of the threats posed, convey our concerns as well and to seek their interventions,” said Mr. Srivastava who reiterated that it is the responsibility of the host countries to ensure the safety and security of the Indian diplomats and diplomatic premises.

The statement came days after the flag of Khalistan was found fixed on the entrance of the embassy in Rome which coincided with the tractor rally in Delhi on the Republic Day. Canada, the U.K. and the U.S. too witnessed protests by Indian origin people in support of the farmers’ agitation. Supporters of Khalistan issue were occasionally spotted in these protests.

“Whenever the protests and demonstrations are held or they are going to be held we ask them to take necessary action to safeguard our premises and personnel,” said Mr. Srivastava.

Related Articles
