Anti-Defection Law: Lok Sabha Secretariat issues letters to three MPs

They have been asked to give their comments within 15 days

Ahead of the Monsoon session that begins on June 19, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has issued separate letters to Sisir Adhikari and Sunil Kumar Mondal (Trinamool Congress) and K. Raghu Ramarishna Raju (YSR Congress), after their parties petitioned Speaker Om Birla, seeking their disqualification under the Anti-Defection Law.

They have been asked to give their comments within 15 days of receipt of letters, a source told The Hindu on Thursday.

The timing of the letters is significant as it not only comes just days before the Parliament session but also ahead of a proposed visit by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to Delhi later this month when it could become a political issue.

In Andhra Pradesh, the ruling YSR Congress Party had questioned the delay and the Speaker’s neutrality in the matter.

In an interview with The Hindu in June, the Speaker, however, had explained the procedure after the Trinamool had sought the disqualification of Mr. Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

“They have written to me with their complaints. I have said the complaint be taken on board as per form required. I shall ask the two named for their version and later refer it to the Privileges Committee which will then hear the matter,” Mr. Birla had said.

“Well, the Anti-Defection law doesn’t specify a timeline in dealing with such complaints. All I can say is the process will be carried out in the most transparent way.”