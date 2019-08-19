National

Anti Dalit-backward face of RSS-BJP exposed: Congress on Bhagwat’s reservation remarks

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala   | Photo Credit: Rohit Jain Paras

Mr. Bhagwat had said that there should be a conversation in a harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it

The Congress on August 19 cited RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s remarks on reservation to allege that the “anti Dalit-backward face” of the RSS-BJP has been exposed.

The attack by the opposition party came a day after Mr. Bhagwat said there should be a conversation in a harmonious atmosphere between those in favour of reservation and those against it.

“Attack on the rights of the poor, trampling on constitutional rights, snatching the rights of Dalits-backwards. This is the real BJP agenda,” Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

“The anti Dalit-backward face of the RSS-BJP has been exposed. The conspiracy to end reservation for the poor and the policy of changing the Constitution have been uncovered,” he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

