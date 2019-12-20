Anti-CAA protests: Priyanka Gandhi joins students at India Gate, says govt ‘anti-poor’

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday joined the students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens at the India Gate and said the government is “anti-poor”.
She said the government wants every Indian to stand in line to prove one’s citizenship in the same manner in which they did after note ban.
Scores of people gathered at India Gate in New Delhi to voice their dissent against the new citizenship law and a proposed countrywide NRC.
Raising slogans of ‘Azaadi’, ‘No NRC, No CAA’, the protesters, most of them college students, demanded that the new law be repealed.
The national capital has witnessed a slew of protests against the amended citizenship law.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.