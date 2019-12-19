Anti-Citizenship Act protests lives | Gates of 14 Delhi metro stations closed

On the eve of protests planned by various organisations against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 19, Section 144 of the Cr. PC has been imposed across Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and various other parties have formed a front and are organising a protest in Mumbai on Thursday against the Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Here are the live updates:

Karnataka | 11 am

Demonstrations planned across Karnataka

As many as 40 platoons of Reserve Police force have been deployed along with the city police at sensitive points to maintain law and order. Prohibitory orders came into place on Wednesday evening and organisations have been banned from staging protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

Police personnel have been deployed at Mysore Bank Circle and Town Hall, where protests had been planned on Thursday. Some organisations, which did not want to be named, said they would go ahead with the protests. WhatsApp messages have also been doing the rounds, urging citizens to lend their support and gather at Town Hall.. “We will be peaceful… Please turn up,” read one such message.

Delhi | 11 am

Gates of 14 Delhi metro stations closed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Thursday closed gates of 14 metro stations in view of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Now, the entry and exit gates of 14 Delhi Metro stations are closed for commuters. Earlier in the morning, the DMRC had closed gates of seven metro stations, including Jamia Millia, Jama Masjid and Munirka

“Entry & exit gates of Patel Chowk, Lok Kalyan Marg, Udyog Bhawan, ITO, Pragati Maidan and Khan Market are closed. Trains will not be halting at these stations,” the DMRC tweeted.

The gates of Central Secretariat were also closed but interchange facility was available for passengers.

(PTI)

West Bengal | 10 am

West Bengal peaceful as no fresh violence

West Bengal was peaceful with no fresh incident of violence over the new citizenship law reported so far on Thursday, police said. However, stray incidents of clashes between groups supporting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and those opposing it were reported on Wednesday.

Mumbai | 9:50 am

Congress, allies set up front to protest CAA, NRC

The Congress, Nationalist Congress Party and various other parties have formed a front and are organising a protest here on Thursday against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Thursday.

These parties have come together under a front, called Hum Bharat Ke Log, which will hold a protest at the August Kranti Maidan here, a release issued by the front said.

Karnataka

Prohibitory orders imposed across Karnataka till December 21

On the eve of protests planned by various groups across Karnataka against the Citizenship Act on December 19, Section 144 of the Cr. PC has been imposed across the State. It will be in force for the next three days (till December 21) and permission to hold protests and rallies have been denied, according to senior police officials.

Amar Kumar Pandey, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order), said ban orders had been imposed as the police were anticipating a law and order problem. “Hence, it was decided not to grant permission to hold any protest or allow people to congregate. Police officers have been asked to ensure that prohibitory orders are in place for the next three days depending upon the situation,” said Mr. Pandey.

Uttar Pradesh

Section 144 enforced in all of U.P.

Section 144 was enforced in all of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday night ahead of the scheduled protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday. DGP O.P. Singh appealed to the parents not to allow their children to participate in any demonstration or march or else they will face action.

Internet services were also suspended in Azamgarh district on Wednesday for 48 hours after protests on two consecutive days against the CAA.