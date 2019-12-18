Anti-CAA protests live | SC refuses to stay amended Citizenship Act

Protest against the amendments to Citizenship Act continued on Wednesday across the country.

On Tuesday 21 people, including 12 policemen and six civilians were injured in violence in Delhi’s Seelampur. The Delhi Police has arrested six people in connection with the violence.

SC refuses to stay amended Citizenship Act

A Supreme Court Bench headed by CJI Bobde has refused to stay the amended Citizenship Act that grants citizenship to non-Muslims from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh, who have left their land facing religious persecution.

It has posted the case to January 22, after issuing notice to Centre.

Six arrested for Seelampur violence, Section 144 imposed

Six persons have been arrested in connection with violence that erupted in Seelampur during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Tuesday, police said on December 18.

A senior police officer said that two First Information Reports were registered in connection with the case on Tuesday; one in Jafrabad and another in Seelampur.

Normalcy returns to Guwahati, curfew relaxed for 14 hours in Dibrugarh, Shillong

Normalcy returned in Guwahati while the curfew imposed in Dibrugarh was relaxed for 14 hours since 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

No fresh incidents of violence have been reported in Assam on Wednesday morning.

Businesses and banks in Guwahati were open and vehicles plied the roads but schools and colleges were closed. Mobile internet services remained suspended.

Flight operations and railway services resumed in Guwahati on Tuesday while flights to and from Dibrugarh airport were also operating as per schedule, officials said.

Curfew was also relaxed for 14 hours in Shillong on Wednesday even as the ban on mobile internet services will remain in force, officials said.

The curfew was relaxed from 6 a.m. in areas under Lumdiengjri police station and Sadar police station limits, an order issued by East Khasi Hills District Magistrate M W Nongbri said. (PTI)

Supreme Court to hear pleas against CAA today

A three-judge Bench led by Chief Justice of India Sharad A. Bobde is scheduled to hear a bunch of 20 petitions challenging the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Wednesday.

Justices B.R. Gavai and Surya Kant are on the Bench. December 18 is the last working day for the court before it closes for the winter vacation till January 1. The petitioners cut across political party lines and come from all walks of life. They include parliamentarians like Jairam Ramesh, Mahua Moitra and Asaduddin Owaisi to the Asom Gana Parishad, an association of lawyers from Assam, Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam and the Indian Union Muslim League. Though the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam moved a petition, it was not among the 20 listed for hearing on Wednesday.

Opposition urges President to advise government to withdraw CAA

A delegation of Opposition parties, led by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, petitioned President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday to advise the Union government to withdraw the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and accused the government of having no “compassion as it shuts down people’s voices”.

“All of us, representatives of 12 different political parties, have met the President to plead with him to intervene in the situation in the Northeast, which is now spreading throughout the country, including the capital in the Jamia university, because of the Act,” Ms. Gandhi told presspersons after handing over the memorandum, signed by leaders of 12 Opposition parties, including the CPI(M), the CPI, the DMK, the SP, the Trinamool, the RJD, the National Conference, the IUML and the AIUDF.

Those damaging railway assets should be shot at sight: Angadi

Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi has kicked up a controversy, saying those damaging railway property during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act should be shot at sight, if need be.

Talking to journalists here on Tuesday, he said that while everyone should support peaceful protests, damaging public property in the name of a protest should not be tolerated. Those involved in violent protests and damaging railway property were “not Indians but illegal immigrants”, he said. “Such anti-social elements should be shot at sight.”

Will take back Bangladeshi citizens staying in India illegally if evidence provided: Dhaka official

If India can establish the citizenship of Bangladeshis, allegedly residing in India illegally, Dhaka will take them back. However, New Delhi has not informed Dhaka of anything about the Bangladeshis living in India, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s foreign policy adviser Gowher Rizvi has said.

Mr. Rizvi was here to open a three-day celebration of Bangladesh’s victory in the 1971 Liberation War at the office of the Deputy High Commission here on Tuesday.