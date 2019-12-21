National

Anti-CAA protests: At least 11 killed in Uttar Pradesh violence, say officials

Protesters react during demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Meerut on December 20, 2019.

Protesters react during demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Meerut on December 20, 2019.   | Photo Credit: AFP

more-in

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is keeping a close watch on the situation and is reported to have cancelled all his programmes outside Lucknow.

At least 11 people, including an 8-year-old boy, have lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh as the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act turned violent in the State, officials said on December 21.

Also read | Editoral: Net loss — on Citizenship Amendment Act protests

After Friday prayers, protesters clashed with police at several places in the state and hurled stones and torched vehicles, they said.

While Lucknow and Aligarh were peaceful after the prayers, clashes were reported from nearly 20 districts, including Firozabad, Bhadohi, Bahraich, Farrukhabad, Gorakhpur and Sambhal.

Also Read
Maharastra police. File.

Anti-CAA protests: 20 detained, 130 booked for violence in Maharashtra

Four deaths were reported from Meerut district and two from Kanpur, while the boy was killed in a stampede in Varanasi when a violent mob was being chased by policemen. Two people lost their lives in Bijnor and one each in Sambhal and Firozabad, the officials said.

Inspector General, Kanpur range, Mohit Agarwal said the two people dead in the district have been identified.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who on December 20 night issued an appeal not to pay heed to rumours and help maintain peace and order, is keeping a close watch on the situation and is reported to have cancelled all his programmes outside Lucknow.

Director General of Police O.P. Singh on December 20 said that 50 policemen were seriously injured in the violence.

Also Read
Maharastra police. File.

Anti-CAA protests: 20 detained, 130 booked for violence in Maharashtra

 

Clashes with police were also reported from Bhadohi, Bahraich, Amroha, Farurukhabad, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Hapur, Hathras, Bulandshahr, Hamirpur and Mahoba districts.

Internet services were suspended across major cities in Uttar Pradesh, following state government orders.

These included Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Agra, Aligarh, Ghaziabad, Varanasi, Mathura, Meerut, Moradabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bareli, Firozadad, Pilibhit, Rampur, Saharanpur, Shamli, Sambhal, Amroha, Mau, Azamgarh and Sultanpur.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States National
laws
demonstration
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 21, 2019 2:21:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/anti-caa-protests-at-least-11-killed-in-uttar-pradesh-violence-say-officials/article30366522.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY