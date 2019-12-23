Anti-CAA protest: Rahul Gandhi asks youth and students to join him at Rajghat

Ahead of a five-hour Congress protest at Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Monday called upon students and youth to join him at the protest venue.

In a tweet, he said it was not just good enough to feel for India.

“Dear Students & Youth of India, It’s not good enough just to feel for India. At times like these it’s critical to show that you’re Indian & won’t allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate & violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted.

Throughout the past one week, when spontaneous protests by students and citizen groups had erupted, Mr. Gandhi was away in South Korea for a pre-scheduled visit at the invitation of that government.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too gave a call to youth to shun the politics of divide and rule.

“Come join me at Bapu’s samadhi (memorial) by 3pm this afternoon and take part in reading our Constitution,” Ms. Vadra said on twitter.

Though the party had scheduled the Rajghat dharna on Sunday, it had to be postponed by a day because of lack of permission from the Delhi police.