Anti-CAA protest: Leaders condemn police action

Scores of people were detained during the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Thursday in different parts of the country.

Writer and historian Ramachandra Guha was detained near the Town Hall in Bengaluru, where he said it was “absolutely undemocratic” that police were not allowing even a peaceful protest, which is the democratic right of the citizens.

Left leaders including D Raja, Sitaram Yechury, Nilotpal Basu, Brinda Karat, Congress’ Ajay Maken and Sandeep Dikshit, Swaraj Abhiyaan chief Yogendra Yadav and former student leader Umar Khalid were also among those detained near the Red Fort and Mandi House in Delhi where the two demonstrations were planned to be held.

Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Thursday lashed out at the police action against Mr. Guha and Mr. Yadav during the anti-CAA protests, and expressed “concern” over their safety.

In a tweet, Haasan said he was applauding with “glee the stupidity of the government for stoking the fire of Satyagaraha by arresting” Guha and Yadav. “Yet I am concerned for their safety. India stands with you,” he added.

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned the detention of historian Ramachandra Guha and others in Bengaluru.

She extended her solidarity with Guha and other agitators who were detained on Thursday morning, Banerjee said the Centre was scared of one of India’s “most accomplished” historians.

“This government is scared of students. This government is scared of one of India’s most accomplished historians for speaking to the media on #CAB #NRC and holding a poster of GandhiJi. I condemn the detention of Ram Guha. We extend our full solidarity to all those detained,” she tweeted.

Banerjee has been vocal against the NRC and the Act and had staged three protest marches in Howrah and Kolkata since Monday. West Bengal had witnessed violent protests against the Act.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Chairperson and Managing Director of biopharmaceuticals enterprise Biocon, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw expressed shock over the police action.

“This is shocking n reflects the total lack of understanding of fundamental freedom to express dissent - a peaceful protest shd not be mishandled in this manner”, she said on Twitter.