Anti-CAA protest: Kerala Press Club in Delhi condemns attack on journalists

Kerala Press Club in Delhi on Saturday condemned the alleged manhandling of journalists by the police at the Delhi Gate during the protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday evening.

In a statement, they said, “We strongly condemn the brutality of the Delhi Police unleashed at the journalists last evening. Two members of the Kerala Press Club Delhi fraternity, Arun Shankar and Vaisakh Jayapalan of Mathrubhumi News, are among those injured in the reckless action by the police”.

The association said that the camera was snatched by police because of the visuals that were captured in it. “It was done with the sole purpose of suppressing the truth,” the statement read.

At least 40 persons, including minors, were detained and 10 persons have been arrested in connection with the case. A private vehicle was set on fire, protesters were lathi-charged, water cannons were used leaving several injured.