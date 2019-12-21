National

Anti-CAA protest: 10 held for Daryaganj violence

Car set on fire outside police office in Daryaganj as anti-CAA protests continue in New Delhi on December 20, 2019.

Car set on fire outside police office in Daryaganj as anti-CAA protests continue in New Delhi on December 20, 2019.   | Photo Credit: Saurabh Trivedi

They have been charged with rioting and using force to deter policemen from doing duty

Ten people have been arrested in connection with the violence in Daryaganj in Old Delhi during a protest against the new citizenship law, police said on Saturday.

They have been charged with rioting and using force to deter policemen from doing duty, they said.

According to police, the protesters had set ablaze a private car parked at Subhash Marg area on Friday evening.

The fire was immediately doused.

