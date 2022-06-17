Anti-Agnipath protests live updates | Bogies set afire in Secunderabad station, Haryana youths block trains

Protestors stage a demonstration against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, at Chapra in Saran, on June 16, 2022 | Photo Credit: PTI

June 17, 2022 10:41 IST

Here are the latest developments from the ongoing Anti-Agnipath protests from across the country

Thousands of youth across the country hit the streets demanding a rollback of “contractualisation” of jobs in the Indian Army, and Opposition parties, trade unions, farmers’ associations, youth organisations, and students’ outfits of various political affiliations joined in chorus to support the protests against Agnipath, the scheme to recruit soldiers on a four-year contract basis.

Explained | The Agnipath scheme for armed forces

Amid widespread protests, the Union government on Thursday increased the upper age limit to 23 from 21 for recruitment under the Agnipath scheme for the year 2022.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday announced the “Agnipath” scheme, as approved by the Union Cabinet, for the recruitment of youth in the armed forces for four years. The process of recruitment will commence in 90 days with a planned intake of about 46,000 young men and women this year.

Youth recruited in the armed forces under the short-term ‘Agnipath’ scheme will get priority in recruitment to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Assam Rifles, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced on Wednesday.

Here are the latest updates

Telangana

Protests in Telangana over the Agnipath scheme

Large-scale violence against the Agnipath scheme breaks out at Secunderabad railway station, with some aspirants damaging railway property. Two bogies were set on fire. Protesters continue to set fire to stationary coaches and booking parcel items. Food stalls were ransacked, and CCTV cameras damaged.

All train movements have been stopped by the railway authorities, and additional security forces have been rushed to control the mob. -The Hindu Bureau

Haryana

Mobile internet, SMS suspended in Faridabad’s Ballabgarh

Following violent protests in Palwal against the Agnipath scheme, the Haryana government has suspended mobile internet and SMS services for 24 hours in the Ballabhgarh area of Faridabad district as a precautionary measure. - PTI

Protesters set empty train on fire, vandalise railway station in UP's Ballia

Raising slogans 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Agnipath Vapas Lo', youths protesting against the Centre's new scheme to recruit soldiers on Friday set an empty train on fire and vandalised a few other trains in Ballia, prompting the police to lathicharge them.

Police sources said that the protesters gathered at the Veeri Lork Stadium here and then marched to the Ballia railway station.

A video of the youths raising the slogans and vandalising the Ballia-Varanasi Memu and Ballia-Shahganj trains has gone viral. -PTI

Haryana

Haryana youths protest against the Agnipath scheme

Protesting against the Agnipath scheme, youths in Haryana’s Jind sat on tracks at Narwana railway station blocking the movement of trains. Protesters also blocked traffic near bus stand. -The Hindu Bureau

National

Priyanka, Rahul on Agnipath protests

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Friday attacked the government over the Agnipath scheme, saying the BJP dispensation requiring to amend rules under the scheme soon after its announcement indicates it was imposed on the youth in “haste”, and demanded its immediate withdrawal. - PTI

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand what the people of the country want as he cannot hear anything except the voice of his “friends”. - PTI

National

Features of the Agnipath scheme

As part of the Agnipath scheme, selected candidates will be enrolled under the respective Service Acts for four years. Those between the ages 17.5 and 21 years will be eligible to apply. Candidates below 18 years of age will have to get their enrolment forms signed by their parents or guardians. Medical and physical fitness standards will continue in accordance with existing norms for different categories and trades in the military.

Agniveers will undergo military training in existing training centres as per the requirements of the service they join and the role they are assigned.

National

Concerns over Agnipath scheme

The Defence Ministry has maintained that the scheme has been designed to enable a “youthful profile” of the armed forces. In a statement, the Ministry said, “The scheme will enhance the youthful profile of the armed forces and provide a fresh lease of ‘Josh’ and ‘Jazba’,” whilst bringing about a transformational shift towards more tech-savvy armed forces which it said is the need of the hour.

Several defence experts, however, have raised concern over the Agnipath model and the future of Agniveers, asking the Government to fix gaps, which could have an adverse impact on the capabilities of the defence services.