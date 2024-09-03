GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anti-Adani protests in Kenya could turn into anti-India protests: Jairam Ramesh

Similar controversies around Adani projects in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had ‘undermined our national interest’ and contributed to ‘bad outcomes’ for India, Congress’s communications chief said

Updated - September 03, 2024 09:35 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 09:25 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh flagged the Adani Group’s proposed takeover of the airport in Nairobi, Kenya, which is facing a pushback from a workers’ union, and cautioned the Union government, saying that the anti-Adani protests could turn into an “anti-India” sentiment.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union has called for a strike against the takeover. “This is a matter of grave concern for India because the non-biological PM’s friendship with Mr. Adani is now globally well known. The protests can therefore easily convert into anger against India and the Indian Government,” Mr. Ramesh said in a statement here.

Also read: Why have violent protests in Kenya continued? | Explained

Similar controversies around Adani projects in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had “undermined our national interest” and contributed to “bad outcomes” for India, he added. “The Bangladesh Government’s contract to purchase power from Adani’s coal plant in Jharkhand, for instance, became a flashpoint in the protests that led to PM Sheikh Hasina’s resignation last month,” Mr. Ramesh pointed out.

Adani now allowed to sell Bangladesh-bound power in India

In Sri Lanka, too, he said the Adani Group’s renewable energy projects in Mannar district were embroiled in controversy and were part of the widespread protests against the Sri Lankan government in 2022.

“Historically, India’s soft power has been one of its greatest foreign policy strengths. Today, the PM’s collusion with the Adani group has contributed to the diminishing of this strength and unprecedented reversals for India on the global stage - just one of the many sacrifices the country has had to make at the altar of the non-biological PM’s special friendship,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Related Topics

Kenya / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.