Anti-Adani protests in Kenya could turn into anti-India protests: Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh flagged the Adani Group’s proposed takeover of the airport in Nairobi, Kenya, which is facing a pushback from a workers’ union, and cautioned the Union government, saying that the anti-Adani protests could turn into an “anti-India” sentiment.

The Kenya Aviation Workers Union has called for a strike against the takeover. “This is a matter of grave concern for India because the non-biological PM’s friendship with Mr. Adani is now globally well known. The protests can therefore easily convert into anger against India and the Indian Government,” Mr. Ramesh said in a statement here.

Similar controversies around Adani projects in Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had “undermined our national interest” and contributed to “bad outcomes” for India, he added. “The Bangladesh Government’s contract to purchase power from Adani’s coal plant in Jharkhand, for instance, became a flashpoint in the protests that led to PM Sheikh Hasina’s resignation last month,” Mr. Ramesh pointed out.

In Sri Lanka, too, he said the Adani Group’s renewable energy projects in Mannar district were embroiled in controversy and were part of the widespread protests against the Sri Lankan government in 2022.

“Historically, India’s soft power has been one of its greatest foreign policy strengths. Today, the PM’s collusion with the Adani group has contributed to the diminishing of this strength and unprecedented reversals for India on the global stage - just one of the many sacrifices the country has had to make at the altar of the non-biological PM’s special friendship,” Mr. Ramesh said.