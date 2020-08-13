Ansari to inaugurate defence exams ‘summit’

Former Vice-President Hamid Ansari will inaugurate a two-day “virtual summit” for defence exam aspirants on August 14 being organised by Unacademy, an education technology platform, in association with The Hindu.
The conclave will bring together former generals, defence analysts and Kargil war veterans. Former Army chief Gen. V.P. Malik, Lt. Gen. H.S. Panag (retd), Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar (retd.), Capt. Yashika Hatwal Tyagi (retd.) and actors Gul Panag and Sonu Sood, are among the participants.
Lt. Gen. Asit Mistry, commandant of the National Defence Academy (NDA), will also address the online gathering.
Over 12 lakh youngsters appear for the defence exams each year. With power-packed sessions, this summit will bring together a list of curated sessions and workshops to help learners navigate the complexities of the defence exams.
To view the complete schedule and be a part of the summit, learners can visit https://unacademy.com/event/command and register for free.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath