Ansari to inaugurate defence exams ‘summit’

Former Vice-President Hamid Ansari will inaugurate a two-day “virtual summit” for defence exam aspirants on August 14 being organised by Unacademy, an education technology platform, in association with The Hindu.

The conclave will bring together former generals, defence analysts and Kargil war veterans. Former Army chief Gen. V.P. Malik, Lt. Gen. H.S. Panag (retd), Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar (retd.), Capt. Yashika Hatwal Tyagi (retd.) and actors Gul Panag and Sonu Sood, are among the participants.

Lt. Gen. Asit Mistry, commandant of the National Defence Academy (NDA), will also address the online gathering.

Over 12 lakh youngsters appear for the defence exams each year. With power-packed sessions, this summit will bring together a list of curated sessions and workshops to help learners navigate the complexities of the defence exams.

To view the complete schedule and be a part of the summit, learners can visit https://unacademy.com/event/command and register for free.