Another truck driver killed in Kashmir

Unidentified gunmen killed a truck driver in Anantnag on Monday evening.
The police said Narayan Dutt from Udhampur in Jammu was shot from a close range in the Kanliwan area of Bijbehara. He died in hospital. This is the sixth such casualty this month. Gunmen killed one driver on October 7, two on October 16 and two on October 24. All were from outside the State.
Nineteen civilians were injured in a grenade explosion near a bus stand in the Sopore area of Baramulla district on Monday afternoon. One of the four women injured was critically injured.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor