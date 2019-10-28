Another truck driver killed in Kashmir

Unidentified gunmen killed a truck driver in Anantnag on Monday evening.

The police said Narayan Dutt from Udhampur in Jammu was shot from a close range in the Kanliwan area of Bijbehara. He died in hospital. This is the sixth such casualty this month. Gunmen killed one driver on October 7, two on October 16 and two on October 24. All were from outside the State.

Nineteen civilians were injured in a grenade explosion near a bus stand in the Sopore area of Baramulla district on Monday afternoon. One of the four women injured was critically injured.