Another suspected assassin of Mujibur Rahman picked up in Bengal

File photo of Bangladesh Premier, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

File photo of Bangladesh Premier, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.   | Photo Credit: AP

Likely he has been handed over to Bangladesh already, says intelligence officer

Risaldar Moslemuddin, one of the six absconding assassins of the founder of Bangladesh, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who was assassinated in 1975, has been picked up by security agencies in the North 24 Paraganas district.

Moslemuddin, who was awarded death sentence a decade ago, was arrested a “few days ago” from Bongaon in North 24 Paraganas, a senior Central intelligence officer confirmed.

“Likely that he has been handed over already. But his identity confirmation from Bangladesh side is awaited,” the officer said.

However, Bangladesh is yet to issue a statement and there is some confusion about the photos, purportedly of Moslemuddin, doing the rounds.

Moslemuddin is the second of the six absconding assassins arrested in quick succession.

Abdul Mazed, a dismissed captain in Bangladesh Army who resided in India for many years, was picked up recently and handed over to Bangladesh and was executed soon after.

Four more men who took part in the assassination — Abdur Rashid, Shariful Haque Dalim, M. Rashed Chowdhury — are yet to be nabbed.

