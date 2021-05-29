Another newly elected Assam MLA succumbs to COVID-19

Leho Ram Boro

Leho Ram Boro represented Tamulpur seat for United People’s Party Liberal

COVID-19 has claimed the second newly elected Assam MLA in less than a week.

Leho Ram Boro, who represented the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) from the Tamulpur Assembly constituency, passed away at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Saturday. He was 63.

Doctors said he suffered a stroke while undergoing treatment for infection by the novel coronavirus. He had tested positive a few days ago.

“His sudden demise is a significant loss to the Tamulpur region and the entire UPPL family. He devoted most of his life to the development and uplift of the region,” UPPL president and chief executive member of Bodoland Territorial Council Pramod Boro said.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mourned the MLA’s death.

The Chief Minister instructed Ministers Urkhao Gwra Brahma of the UPPL and Ashok Singhal of the BJP to ensure his last rites with State honours.

Leho Ram Boro is the second MLA after 68-year-old Majendra Narzary of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) died due to post-COVID-19 complications on May 26. The latter represented the Gossaigaon constituency.

Both deceased MLAs were from areas under the BTC.

The UPPL had won six Assembly seats and the BPF four in the BTC areas. The elections were held in three phases from March 27 to April 6.

The death of the MLAs has reduced the strength of the BJP-led ruling alliance and the Congress-led opposition alliance by a seat each.

While the BJP’s Mitrajot (alliance of friends) now has 74 MLAs, the Mahajot (grand alliance) of the Congress has 49.