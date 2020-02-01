National

Coronavirus | Another flight to evacuate Indians from Wuhan to leave Delhi on Saturday: AI

An Indian national looks on as he is transported in a bus out of the Indira Gandhi International Airport following their evacuation from the Chinese city of Wuhan, in New Delhi on Saturday, February 1, 2020

An Indian national looks on as he is transported in a bus out of the Indira Gandhi International Airport following their evacuation from the Chinese city of Wuhan, in New Delhi on Saturday, February 1, 2020   | Photo Credit: AFP

The first flight, which evacuated 324 passengers from Wuhan comprised 211 students, 110 working professionals and three minors

Air India said another special flight to evacuate Indians from coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China would depart from the Delhi airport on Saturday afternoon, hours after the first flight with 324 passengers landed in the Indian capital .

Wuhan is the epicentre of novel coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 200 persons in China itself.

Air India spokesperson said on Saturday, “Another flight will depart to Wuhan from Delhi at 12.50 pm today with a different set of crew, same doctors’ team with other aircraft. The rescue team is again headed by Capt Amitabh Singh, Director Operation, Air India.”

The first flight — which evacuated 324 passengers from Wuhan — had a team of five doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia hospital, one paramedical staff, five cockpit crew members, and 15 cabin crew members.

The 324 passengers comprised 211 students, 110 working professionals and three minors, the Air India spokesperson said.

