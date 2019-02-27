Second body pulled out of Meghalaya coal mine

Rescuers on Wednesday pulled out a second body from a flooded rat-hole coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills 77 days after at least 15 miners had been trapped.

A spokesperson for the district administration said the Indian Navy’s Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle pulled the highly decomposed body from a depth of 230 ft to the water surface. A five-member team comprising Navy and National Disaster Response Force personnel then went down the pit on an inflatable boat and pulled the body up. The body was handed over to the police in the presence of the district administration officials.