GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Another batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath shrine

The eight batch of pilgrims left the Bhagwati-Nagar Yatri Niwas in 277 vehicles for the twin base camps of Baltal and Palagam at 3.45 am on July 5.

Published - July 05, 2024 12:39 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Pilgrims wait in a queue to enter a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu.

Pilgrims wait in a queue to enter a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, in Jammu. | Photo Credit: PTI

A fresh batch of 6,900 pilgrims left for the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday, July 5, 2024, officials said.

The eight batch of pilgrims left the Bhagwati-Nagar Yatri Niwas in 277 vehicles for the twin base camps of Baltal and Palagam at 3.45 am and were escorted by CRPF security personnel, they said.

While 4,377 pilgrims took the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route, 2,542 pilgrims took the shorter but steep 14-km Baltal route, they said. 

ith this, a total of 44,441 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since June 28.

The number of pilgrims who have paid obeisance at the shrine till date stands at 1,33,000.

The 52-days yatra formally began from June 29 and will conclude on August 19.  More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year.

Related Topics

hinduism / religious festival or holiday

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.