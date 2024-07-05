Another batch of pilgrims leaves for Amarnath shrine

A fresh batch of 6,900 pilgrims left for the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir Himalayas on Friday, July 5, 2024, officials said.

The eight batch of pilgrims left the Bhagwati-Nagar Yatri Niwas in 277 vehicles for the twin base camps of Baltal and Palagam at 3.45 am and were escorted by CRPF security personnel, they said.

While 4,377 pilgrims took the 48-km traditional Pahalgam route, 2,542 pilgrims took the shorter but steep 14-km Baltal route, they said.

ith this, a total of 44,441 pilgrims have left the Jammu base camp for the valley since June 28.

The number of pilgrims who have paid obeisance at the shrine till date stands at 1,33,000.

The 52-days yatra formally began from June 29 and will conclude on August 19. More than 4.5 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the cave shrine last year.