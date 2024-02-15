ADVERTISEMENT

Anonymity in electoral bonds scheme was ‘selective’, not ‘fool-proof’, says SC

February 15, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

For rich donors who already have a seat at the table, the scheme offered selective anonymity vis-à-vis the public, not the political party receiving their money, says SC, listing multiple loopholes in the law

The Hindu Bureau

A five-judge Constitution bench comprising CJI D. Y. Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra pronounce the judgement on the petitions challenging the Electoral Bonds Scheme on February 15, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday concluded that the anonymity promised by the Union government through electoral bonds was hardly “fool-proof”. In fact, the anonymity advertised in the electoral bonds scheme was meant for the public, not for the political party receiving the money, the court said.

“While it is true that the law prescribes anonymity as a central characteristic of electoral bonds, the de jure anonymity of the contributors does not translate to de facto anonymity,” a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud observed in its judgment quashing the scheme.

Supreme Court verdict on electoral bonds | Follow for LIVE updates, political reactions on February 15, 2024

The court underscored the fact that 94% of the contributions were made through the purchase of electoral bonds in the denomination of one crore rupees. It wondered whether contributors would really want to remain anonymous after donating such large sums.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“Electoral bonds provide economically resourced contributors who already have a seat at the table selective anonymity vis-à-vis the public and not the political party,” Chief Justice Chandrachud said.

ALSO READ
Electoral bonds case | Supreme Court upholds right to keep political affiliations private from State intrusion, indirect influences

Multiple loopholes

The five-judge Bench found enough and more “gaps” in the electoral bonds scheme for political parties to know the identity of and even personally get in touch with political contributors.

Chief Justice Chandrachud referred to Clause 12 of the scheme, which stated that an electoral bond could be encashed only by the political party by depositing it in the designated bank account.

“The contributor could physically hand over the electoral bond to an office-bearer of the political party or to the legislator belonging to the political party, or it could have been sent to the office of the political party with the name of the contributor, or the contributor could after depositing the electoral bond disclose the particulars of the contribution to a member of the political party for them to cross-verify,” the judgment said, listing the loopholes.

The government had argued in court that the identities of contributors would not be revealed to political parties as their names would not appear on the electoral bonds or be disclosed by the bank.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

laws

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US