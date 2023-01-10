ADVERTISEMENT

Annual police conference to be held in Delhi from January 20-22

January 10, 2023 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - New Delhi

PM Modi to preside all the sessions in the conference

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending all the sessions at the three-day annual police conference. File | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The annual police conference organised by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) for the year 2022 will be held in Delhi from January 20-22. Like the eight such conferences in the past, which are attended by top police officers of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be attending all the sessions at the three-day conference.

The conference is organised every year to discuss various internal security challenges and policing matters that could not be held in the calendar year 2022. The Director General of Police of all States and the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will participate in the conference.

Since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government came to power in 2014, a conscious decision was taken to organise the conference outside the national capital. This is the first time the conference will be held at the Pusa Institute in Delhi.

The last conferences were held in Guwahati, Rann of Kutch (Gujarat), Hyderabad, Tekanpur, Kevadia (Gujarat), Pune and Lucknow.

Over the years, the format of the conference has undergone significant changes with various core groups comprising police officers holding discussions on key internal security issues in the run-up to the conference. In 2021, the officers were requested to submit papers on contemporary security issues to be discussed at the conference.

