Annual assessments, written and practical tests to assess Agniveers during four years

January 10, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The policy for assessment of Agniveers once they are inducted into the Army and subsequent selection of 25% for permanent recruitment includes annual assessments of operational and trade aptitude, quantified tests on physical fitness, firing and drill conducted twice each year and written and practical tests, according to Army sources. The first batch of Agniveers after training are set to report to their respective units in August 2023 while the second batch will report by October 2023.

“In order to ensure fair, unbiased and transparent system of evaluation, the assessment and screening policy has been completely automated in a software,” a source said. “The policy incorporates annual assessments of operational and trade aptitude by chain of command, 39% weightage, and quantified tests on physical fitness, firing and drill conducted twice each year, 36% weightage,” the source stated.

In first and fourth year of engagement, an independent Screening Board will also conduct written and practical tests to assess Agniveers on professional aspects which constitute 25% weightage, the source elaborated, adding, “25% Agniveers shall be selected for enrolment into regular cadre based on merit of this overall performance after four years.”

Negative marks

In addition, gallantry awards will accrue additional marks while disciplinary awards will incur negative marks, officials said, adding there would be biannual performance counselling by superiors and visibility of all demonstrated performance to enable “transparency and course correction” by Agniveers.

The training duration for basic and advanced military training has been optimised to a standard 24 to 31 weeks and Agniveers will further undergo seven weeks of On-the-Job Training at the unit after their training at the centre.

The government announced the Agnipath scheme for recruitment of soldiers, sailors and airmen into the armed forces on June 14, 2022.

As part of preparation and planning, officials said the Army had utilised the Agnipath scheme to transform its Human Resource associated procedures and processes by introducing new concepts, policies, training methodologies and automation.

“The implementation of the scheme was completely automated right from recruitment, training to selection and release of Agniveers. The entire recruitment is now encapsulated into specialised, standalone recruitment software ‘e-RecruiteX’,” the source stated.

Online entrance exam

Stating that all verifications including bio-metrics, generation and assessment of written exam, the formulation of overall merit and equitable merit-based allotment of arms and trades have been automated, the source said that from 2023, an online Combined Entrance Exam will precede the recruitment rallies.

Similarly, a separate software has been developed for recording and managing the entire database for all Agniveers, officials said.

Over 19,000 Agniveers in first batch have commenced training on January 1 and the second batch of 21,000 recruits including 100 women Agniveers will follow on March 1, 2023, officials said. Subsequent batches would induct in the months of May and November every year. In the first batch, 96 recruitment rallies were conducted across the country to select 40,000 Agniveers, officials stated.

