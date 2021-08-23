Army screens animation film to wean youth off militancy in Kashmir

The film depicted how the boys remained in dense jungles of Ajas in “pathetic conditions” from August 4 to August 23

The Army on Monday used a rare tool to wean off local youth from militancy — screening a grim, black-and-white animation film of 2 minutes and 13 seconds named Back from Jaws of Death on 23 boys who were rescued from joining militants in north Kashmir’s Bandipora in 1998.

The film depicts how the boys remained in the dense jungles of Ajas in “pathetic conditions” from August 4 to August 23 of that year after a militant named Bambar Khan, with the help of local overground workers, either by force or through radicalisation, kept them there for the final push across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Gurez Sector for arms training.

An Army spokesperson said, “On August 23, 1998, the terrorists accompanying these youths ran away, while taking cover of thick foliage and vegetation. The troops quickly took control of the situation and helped the boys cross the Kishanganga River, which was in spate in the Gurez Sector. The rescued boys, as of now, are leading normal, happy lives. They are married and have families of their own, with children,” the Army spokesperson said.

Lieutenant General Y.K. Joshi, Army Commander of the Northern Command, met the rescued individuals and their families during an event organised at Bandipora’s Manasbal lake. He also released the animation film in the memory of the rescued individuals, “who suffered harrowing experiences with the terrorists in the jungle”.

“Youth on the path of terrorism will be given a second chance to come back and integrate with their families, join the mainstream and lead a normal life, like these individuals had done, two decades back,” Lieutenant General Joshi said.

The Army officer asked parents to play their role in ensuring that their children do not follow the path of violence. “Violence only brings pain and misery, not only for the ones who join terrorism, but also their immediate and extended families,” he added.

The Army said that August 23, 1988 was observed as “homecoming day” on Monday. “Twenty-three boys were forced to pick up arms but were rescued. I am glad that these 23 men are living a happy life,” Lt. Gen. Joshi said.

He said the Army will receive any militant laying down weapons “with open arms”. “We will facilitate their surrender even in the midst of intense counter militancy operations. We are here to save lives and not to take lives. The administration, along with the Army, will also ensure the boys who lay down their weapons are well integrated in society,” the Army officer said.

He said the Army “gives a lot of importance to protecting human rights while conducting anti-militancy operations”.