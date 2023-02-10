Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day

February 10, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday withdrew its earlier appeal which called for celebrating February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’.

“As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandra nd Darying the appeal issued by Animal Welfare Board of India for ceberation on Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn,” the AWBI said in a statement.

On February 8, the Board had appealed to the public to celebrate February 14, a day which is observed as Valentine’s Day in many parts of the world, as Cow Hug Day, claiming that embracing the cow would bring “emotional richness” and increase “individual and collective happiness.”

In an appeal signed by its secretary S.K. Dutta, the AWBI had said that the cow is the backbone of Indian culture and the rural economy, sustaining life, and representing cattle wealth and biodiversity. “It is known as Kamdhenu and Gaumata because of its nourishing nature like a mother, the giver of all, providing riches to humanity. Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of western culture over time. The dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten,” the February 8 official appeal had said.

“This issues with the approval of competent authority and on the direction of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying,” it had added.