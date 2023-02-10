HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Animal Welfare Board withdraws appeal to celebrate February 14 as Cow Hug Day

On February 8, the AWBI had appealed to the public to celebrate February 14, a day which is observed as Valentine’s Day in many parts of the world, as Cow Hug Day

February 10, 2023 05:14 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: AP

The Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) on Friday withdrew its earlier appeal which called for celebrating February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day’.

“As directed by the Competent Authority and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandra nd Darying the appeal issued by Animal Welfare Board of India for ceberation on Cow Hug Day on 14th February, 2023 stands withdrawn,” the AWBI said in a statement.

On February 8, the Board had appealed to the public to celebrate February 14, a day which is observed as Valentine’s Day in many parts of the world, as Cow Hug Day, claiming that embracing the cow would bring “emotional richness” and increase “individual and collective happiness.” 

In an appeal signed by its secretary S.K. Dutta, the AWBI had said that the cow is the backbone of Indian culture and the rural economy, sustaining life, and representing cattle wealth and biodiversity. “It is known as  Kamdhenu and  Gaumata because of its nourishing nature like a mother, the giver of all, providing riches to humanity. Vedic traditions are almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of western culture over time. The dazzle of western civilization has made our physical culture and heritage almost forgotten,” the February 8 official appeal had said.

“This issues with the approval of competent authority and on the direction of Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying,” it had added.

Related Topics

animal

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.