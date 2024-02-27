GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Anil Masih case: NHRC dismisses complaint alleging SC verdict as violation of rights

The Commission says the matter is pending before the Supreme Court for further consideration and thus it is sub-judice

February 27, 2024 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - New Delhi:

The Hindu Bureau
Returning Officer, Anil Masih ,who conducted the Chandigarh mayoral, reaches the Supreme Court. File

Returning Officer, Anil Masih ,who conducted the Chandigarh mayoral, reaches the Supreme Court. File | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on February 27 dismissed a complaint alleging that the February 20, 2024 Supreme Court judgment has resulted in violation of human rights of Anil Masih, Presiding Officer, Chandigarh Mayor election.

The matter pertains to civil appeal No. 2874 of 2024 concerning Kuldeep Kumar vs. U.T. of Chandigarh and Others. In its verdict announced last week, the apex court declared the Aam Aadmi Party’s Kuldeep Kumar as the new Mayor of the union territory of Chandigarh. The court said it would not tolerate “subterfuges” that destroy electoral democracy even at the local level.

The verdict was pronounced by a three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, who initiated action against Mr. Masih, for “defacing” eight ballot papers and who was caught in the act on security cameras after which the BJP’s Manoj Sonkar took oath as the Mayor. The Supreme Court had intervened on February 5 to sequester the ballot papers and video records of the polling day.

Days after the verdict, a complaint was filed on behalf of the Supreme Court/High Courts Litigation Society (SCHCLA) which alleged that the order of the apex court violated the fundamental/constitutional rights under Articles 20 and 21.

“After going through the contents of the complaint and the Supreme Court judgment under reference, the commission has observed that Mr. Masih has been given an opportunity by the court to file his response to its notice and contest the initiation of proceedings against him under Section 340 of Cr.PC. Therefore, there is alternative remedy available to the complainant to approach the appropriate forum to ventilate the grievances, if he so desires,” the NHRC said.

It said the matter is pending before the Supreme Court for further consideration and thus, it is sub-judice. Therefore, in view of the Regulation 9 (XI) of the NHRC (Procedure) Regulations, 1994, the petition is not maintainable.

Related Topics

judiciary (system of justice)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.