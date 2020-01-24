Anil Deshmukh levels phone-tapping charges against previous Maharashtra govt.

Accusing the previous BJP-led government in Maharashtra of tapping phones of senior NCP and Congress leaders during the 2019 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, State Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday said he has ordered a probe into the matter.

He said there are also allegations that the then government had sent some officials to Israel and bought software to “intercept” phones of leaders of the Congress and the NCP, which were then in Opposition.

“The previous BJP-led government had tapped phones of senior NCP and Congress leaders through government mechanism ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls held last year,” Mr. Deshmukh alleged.

He did not name the NCP and Congress leaders whose phones the Devendra Fadnavis-led government had allegedly tapped.

“They had stooped low in politics. We have initiated a probe into the matter,” the NCP minister said.

Earlier, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad, a NCP leader, said the phone tapping episode smacks of “sick mentality” of the BJP and added it should be probed as to why the previous government did so.

“I only had levelled the allegations. Why do you want to poke into people’s private lives? There may be political and ideological differences between us, but not personal. Maharashtra ought to know who is behind this,” he added.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that a BJP leader had informed him that his phone was being tapped by the previous government in Maharashtra.

Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, denied the phone tapping allegations levelled against his government.

He said phone-tapping was not the culture of the State and his government had not given any such orders.

The BJP leader said the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government was free to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The Shiv Sena, which is now heading the coalition government in Maharashtra, was part of the Fadnavis dispensation.