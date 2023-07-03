ADVERTISEMENT

Anil Ambani appears before ED in FEMA case

July 03, 2023 04:27 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - Mumbai

Anil Ambani had appeared before the ED in 2020 in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others

PTI

Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani appeared before the Enforcement Directorate in Mumbai. File

Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani on July 3 appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai in connection with an investigation linked to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, official sources said.

Mr. Ambani, 64, deposed at the office of the federal agency in the Ballard Estate area to record his statement in the case, registered under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), they said.

Further details of the case in which Mr. Ambani was summoned were not immediately known.

The industrialist had appeared before the ED in 2020 in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US