ADVERTISEMENT

ANIIMS celebrating graduation ceremony for the first 3 batches

November 06, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Admiral D.K. Joshi is expected to be the chief guest for the ceremony which will be held on November 7, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

Andaman and Nicobar Islands Institute of Medical Sciences (ANIIMS), Port Blair, is celebrating its graduation ceremony for the first three batches of its students who have successfully passed their MBBS course. Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands Admiral D.K. Joshi is expected to be the chief guest for the ceremony which will be held on November 7, 2023. 

According to a release issued by the Institute, ANIIMA came into being on September 1, 2015, under a society named Andaman & Nicobar Islands Medical Education & Research Society (ANIMERS). 

The medical college project was built under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS), where 55 district hospitals–having 20 acres of land, 300 beds and no medical college in that district–were to be upgraded to medical college. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ANIIMS is the only medical institute for the entire UT of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, with GB Pant Hospital (GBPH) as its attached medical college teaching hospital. GBPH is the only referral hospital in the islands with advanced patient care facilities. 

The rural and urban health training centres under ANIIMS provide comprehensive healthcare facilities to the rural and urban population and an inside view of the primary healthcare management for medical students, added the release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US