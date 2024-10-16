GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ANI vs Wikipedia defamation case: Delhi High Court orders Wikimedia to take down ANI page within 36 hours

ANI sued Wikipedia’s parent company Wikimedia Foundation for defamation, due to a description of the news agency as a propagator of government propaganda on the website

Published - October 16, 2024 12:52 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the Delhi High Court

A view of the Delhi High Court | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (October 16, 2024) ordered the Wikimedia Foundation to take down a dedicated Wikipedia page on the ongoing defamation lawsuit filed by Asian News International (ANI) against Wikimedia.

The court has directed Wikimedia to comply with the order within 36 hours.

Delhi High Court cautions Wikipedia for non-compliance of order

Earlier in August, ANI sued Wikipedia’s parent company Wikimedia Foundation for defamation, due to a description of the news agency as a propagator of government propaganda on the website.

Also Read: Wikipedia parent’s response to Delhi HC blocking threat ‘misleading’, ANI says

When the Wikipedia page for the news agency Asian News International started reflecting new reporting scrutinising the firm’s record in 2020, a back-and-forth edit war began among users — seasoned editors on one side, and largely new accounts that only edited the ANI page, according to public logs of changes made to the entry — for months. 

Earlier on September 5, the Delhi High Court cautioned Wikipedia for failing to comply with the court’s previous order to disclose details of the subscribers who edited the page of news media ANI.

