Anglo-Indian leaders meet Minority Affairs Minister

NEW DELHI:

17 November 2021 21:32 IST

The Federation of Anglo-Indian Associations’ office bearers on Wednesday met Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and gave him a memorandum on the plight of the Anglo-Indian community, seeking his intervention.

“The leaders brought to the notice of the Minister the erroneous census data of Anglo-Indians in the 2011 census and requested to take measures to correct it in the forthcoming census of 2021. They also demanded that a commission be constituted as per Article 338 (10) to study the problems of the Anglo-Indian community,” said Dr. Charles Dias, former Member of Parliament and president of the federation.

Among the delegation members were Dr. Dias, the federation’s vice-president Gilbert Faria, joint secretary Colin Fitsgerald and Father Nicholas Dias. “The leaders also met John Barla, Minister of State for Minority Affairs, and discussed the problems of the community. The Ministers assured the leaders that they would look into the matter and do the needful,” said Dr. Dias in a statement.