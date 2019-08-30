Angikaar project for PMAY (U) beneficiaries launched

In order to bring those who have got homes constructed under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) into the fold of several other Central schemes, like Ayushman Bharat and Ujjwala, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry on Thursday launched the Angikaar project.

Launching the project, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister of State (Independent Charge) Hardeep Singh Puri said the government was going beyond just constructing houses under PMAY (U).

MoHUA secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said the project, which will officially be rolled out in all cities with PMAY (U) homes on October 2, will be carried out till December 10. The project includes mass awareness programmes as well as volunteers visiting the homes of the PMAY (U) beneficiaries to have them enrolled into Ujjwala scheme, for LPG connections, Ayushman Bharat health cards and Ujala, for LED lights.

Meanwhile, the Ministry sanctioned construction of another 2.99 lakh houses under PMAY (U) on Thursday, bringing the total number of sanctioned homes to 88 lakh, the Minister said.