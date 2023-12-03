Anganwadi workers to stage protest against J'khand CM on Dec 4

December 03, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST

Anganwadi workers would stage a protest in Ranchi on December 4 against Chief Minister Hemant Soren for allegedly not fulfilling promises, an official of the Anganwadi association said on Sunday.

State officer of BJP Kisan Morcha-cum- vice president of Anganwadi Sevika Sahayaika Sangh (ASSS) Jai Prakash Pandey said Anganwadi workers from different panchayats and blocks have been asked to gather at Ranchi's Morabadi ground on December 4 for the protest against the chief minister.

"Hemant Soren government has not yet been able to fulfil all the promises. In October itself, the Government of India has allocated a budget of Rs 5,742.37 lakh to the state government for 2023-2024, yet the state government is not providing timely salary, honorarium, nutritional amount and house rent to the workers," he said.

Pandey alleged that the facility of mobile and the mobile recharge amount are not being implemented.

The pressure has been increased on Anganwadi workers to work online as soon as possible, he said. "PF, gratuity and pension facilities are not being implemented as per the agreement made by the ASSS with the government," he alleged.

