Anganwadi workers get online sessions on COVID-19 steps

The Women and Child Development Ministry is regularly holding online interactive sessions with anganwadi workers to ensure the safety of pregnant women and lactating mothers after the 21-day lockdown ends, sources said.

The Ministry has reached out to more than two lakh anganwadi workers through these interactive sessions, the sources said.

“The Women and Child Development Ministry has initiated a series of interactive awareness sessions with them using digital platforms to ensure front line anganwadi workers have first-hand information regarding measures to safeguard themselves from COVID-19 [even after the lockdown ends],” a source said. The government is also in touch with health experts on the matter, they said. “Special focus is also being given to ensure that the nutritional requirements of pregnant women and lactating mothers are met even after April 15,” another source added.

On Sunday, digital interactive sessions, including an introduction on the virus, the preventive measures to be taken and the psychosocial impact of COVID-19 on women and children, were conducted by the Ministry, sources said. “Several measures and suggestions were discussed for maintaining the physical and mental well-being of women and children amid the pandemic,” an official said.

In a bid to help domestic violence victims, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has decided to form a task force of over 15 NGOs to help women in need, sources in the Commission said.

The move comes a few days after the NCW said that it has received 69 complaints of domestic violence since the imposition of the countrywide lockdown.

Since March 24, 257 complaints related to offences against women were received, of which 69 were of domestic violence, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said.