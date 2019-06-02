Andhra Pradesh

ZP general body meet put off due to lack of quorum

As a majority of the members remained absent, Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad general body meeting was postponed on Saturday.

Although Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal and other senior officials waited for more than one hour, ZPTC members did not come for the meeting.

According to sources, the recently elected MLAs have not taken oath officially. So, they cannot not attend the meeting.

TDP ZPTC members have shown little interest in the meeting following the recent poll debacle of the party. The officials said that the next meeting date would be announced soon.

They hoped that quorum would not be a problem next time.

