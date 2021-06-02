Zoo to organise virtual summer camp

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 June 2021 23:06 IST

Officials from the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) are going to organise a Virtual Summer Camp from June 28 to July 4, for students aged 12-18 years.

IGZP curator Nandani Salaria said that due to COVID-19, IGZP is conducting the camp online, where students will get to know about the importance of nature and wildlife conservation and management of wild animals at the zoo.

Advertising

Advertising

Students will have two hours of classes every day on the animal world of Vizag zoo, animal behaviour studies, management of animals at the zoo, rescue of wild animals, and veterinary care of zoo animals. Children will also have fun activities and assignments daily, she said.

Officials said that applications must be filled through an online portal which is available on the zoo website (www.vizagzoo.com). Every participant will get an e-certificate, special souvenir kit and one free visit to the zoo after it reopens. For details, contact 0891 2552081 or 9441130894, or visit the zoo website. The last date to submit the application is June 25, 2021.