Zoo park to organise online quiz on June 5

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 May 2020 23:19 IST

On the occasion of World Environment Day scheduled on June 5, officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) are organising an online quiz on ‘Biodiversity.’ The quiz which is open for all will be organised at 9 a.m. on June 5 in the official website of IGZP https://www.vizagzoo.com/. For more details and rules of the quiz, interested can check zoo website, said IGZP Curator Yesoda Bai.

