Andhra PradeshVISAKHAPATNAM 31 May 2020 23:19 IST
Comments
Zoo park to organise online quiz on June 5
Updated: 31 May 2020 23:19 IST
On the occasion of World Environment Day scheduled on June 5, officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) are organising an online quiz on ‘Biodiversity.’ The quiz which is open for all will be organised at 9 a.m. on June 5 in the official website of IGZP https://www.vizagzoo.com/. For more details and rules of the quiz, interested can check zoo website, said IGZP Curator Yesoda Bai.
Why you should pay for news - know more
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...