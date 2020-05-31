On the occasion of World Environment Day scheduled on June 5, officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) are organising an online quiz on ‘Biodiversity.’ The quiz which is open for all will be organised at 9 a.m. on June 5 in the official website of IGZP https://www.vizagzoo.com/. For more details and rules of the quiz, interested can check zoo website, said IGZP Curator Yesoda Bai.
Zoo park to organise online quiz on June 5
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story