Zoo keepers’ training ends at IGZP

The three-day training for National Zoo Keepers on ‘Captive Management of Reptiles’ at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park concluded here on Wednesday.

Participants from 40 zoo parks across the country participated in the event. Basic biology of reptiles such as turtles, snakes and crocodiles were explained with practical sessions during the programme by Dr. Gowri Mallapur from Central Zoo Authority (CZA), New Delhi.

Dr Mallapur answered participants’ doubts after the sessions. DIG of CZA Sonali Ghosh opined that such training programmes should be conducted more frequently in the future. IGZP curator Nandani Salaria thanked the CZA.

