Zoo gears up for picnic season with a host of new attractions

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is gearing up to greet visitors and picnickers this ‘Karthika Masam’ with a bevy of new attractions.

IGZP Curator Yesoda Bai said that two Royal Bengal Tigers which were brought as part of an animal exchange programme from Pilukula Biological Park at Manguluru in Karnataka a few months ago, can be now seen in the tiger enclosure.

A newly-arrived pair of wolves and Sarus cranes have also been released into the enclosures, Ms. Bai said. Newborn hyena cubs which are now six months old have also been released into the enclosure, she added.

The IGZP has been a major destination for picnics during the Karthika Masam for Vizagites. Even students from Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts visit the zoo for picnics. The zoo authorities said that they have put in place amenities for the picnickers.

Big tourist draw

“Keeping in view the picnic season, the city zoo has deployed additional security guards. We have provided space for picnicking along with amenities like drinking water facilities, rest shelters, and eight-seater battery operated vehicles,” she said.

The IGZP, extending over 620 acres, is home to over 841 animals belonging to 82 species.

Rising footfalls

Lakhs of tourists from various parts of the country visit the IGZP throughout the year, especially from November to March.

During the 2018-19 financial year, around 10.73 lakh people visited the zoo park, while in 2017-18 fiscal year, the number was put at 9.29 lakh.