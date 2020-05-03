Zomato delivery man held for ‘transporting’ ID liquor

The Kakinada rural police on Sunday arrested a delivery man working for Zomato service for reportedly transporting 30 litres of ID liquor in Kakinada.
Kakinada Rural Circle Inspector R. Govinda Rajulu said, “K. Ramachandra Rao (33), has been caught transporting the ID liquor in his food delivery bag on a two-wheeler. He has procured the liquor from the nearby town of Pithapuram.” The accused is a native of Kakinada.
Ramachandra Rao was caught by the police during the regular check-up on the outskirts of Kakinada. A case was registered under the Excise Acts and investigation is on.
