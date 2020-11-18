Zero deaths in South Coastal A.P.

South Coastal Andhra Pradesh registered zero deaths in the last 24 hours as also lesser number of new COVID-19 cases and more number of recoveries.

The toll in the region remained unchanged at 1,067, of which Prakasam district accounted for 576 deaths and Nellore district 491 so far.

The region recorded 63 fresh cases in a span of 24 hours taking the cumulative confirmed cases to 1,23,514.

With 160 patients recovering from the dreaded disease during the period, the caseload came down to less than 2,000 in the region, according to a health bulletin released by the State Government on Tuesday night. Recovery rate improved further to 97.97% as over 1.21 lakh patients have recuperated in the region so far.

With 32 fresh cases, the total number of positive cases rose to 62,496 in Nellore district. As many as 94 persons recovered during the period to bring down the number of active cases to 1,287. So far, 61,209 patients have been discharged from hospitals in the district following recovery.

In Prakasam district, 31 persons tested positive for the disease during the period taking the cumulative confirmed cases to 61,018. The number of active cases came down to 640 as 66 patients recovered from the viral disease during the period. So far, 59,802 patients have won the battle against the disease in the district.