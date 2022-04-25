Zero COVID infections reported in State
For the first time since the beginning of the COVID pandemic in Andhra Pradesh in March 2020, the State reported no fresh COVID-19 infection in 24 hours ending Monday morning.
During the past day, 2,163 samples were tested in the State and no positive case was reported. Of late, the State has been reporting one to five cases a day. Also, no COVID death was reported in about the past one month.
