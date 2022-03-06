Zen Linen expands presence in Sri City

A.D. Rangarajan March 06, 2022 19:53 IST

Zen Linen chairman Bharath Mohindra participating in the groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the company’s plant in Sri City on Sunday.

Zen Linen International, one of the largest producers of bed products with a presence in Sri City, broke the ground for an additional plant on Sunday. Zen Linen will build the new plant on a 3.25 acre site at an investment of ₹50 crore, offering job opportunities to over 800 people. Chairman Bharath Mohindra performed the prayer and formally launched the construction of the new facility in the presence of Sri City president (Operations) Satish Kamath and vice-president (Customer Relations) Ramesh Kumar. Having set up base in Sri City seven years ago, the additional plant area of 1.35 lakh sq.ft would add further business value, Mr. Mohindra said. Sri City managing director Ravindra Sannareddy observed that over 20% of the existing manufacturing units had already ramped up their production capacities, adding that the expansion on such a scale testified the business-friendly ecosystem present here.



