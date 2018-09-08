‘Zeba’ to the rescue of Rayalaseema farmers

more-in

Asserting that the State cannot be overdependent on rainfall and irrigation projects that have long gestation periods, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that the government was enhancing the moisture retention capacity of soil by using a chemical product called ‘Zeba’ on a pilot basis in Rayalaseema.

‘Results encouraging’

Crops grown in soils enriched with the chemical would be able to put up with scanty rainfall for a few months at a stretch. The government was adopting the technology in 4,450 hectares in Anantapur, Chittoor, Kadapa, Kurnool and Prakasam districts and the results had been encouraging, Mr. Naidu said.

Speaking on ‘Drought situation in the State’ raised by Dharmavaram MLA G. Suryanarayana and others in the Assembly, Mr. Naidu said Zeba provided enough nourishment, particularly to horticulture crops, during water-stress periods, and insisted that such technologies be adopted to overcome the problems caused by deficit rainfall. This innovative method of farming would be replicated to other areas.

While making the best use of emerging technologies, Mr. Naidu said emphasis was laid on converting rainwater into groundwater, which was a cost-effective source of irrigation, and Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF).

The ZBNF was being rolled out in five lakh acres in a phased manner and top priority had been attached to completion of 57 irrigation projects with the ultimate target to supply water to two crore acres.

Mr. Naidu said 296 mandals had been declared drought-hit and steps were taken to mitigate its impact. The government had taken a holistic approach to overcome the crisis. Earlier, Deputy CM and Home Minister N. Chinarajappa gave details of the drought mitigation measures taken in Rayalaseema and some pockets in north coastal districts.