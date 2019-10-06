ZBNF is the way to go, says Prakasam farmer

A lone stall put up at the National Organic Agricultural Products Exhibition in the city sported a plaque which read: ‘We grow crops using Palekar’s ZBNF method’.

“Natural farming needs nothing extra. You get all the materials that you need around you, either at free of cost or at a very reasonable price. Following this method, farmers can be self-sufficient,” said G. Sujatha, a Zero Budget Natural Farming practitioner from Prakasam District who set up her stall at the three-day exhibition where many farmers and vendors of natural and organic products are also selling their products.

“My husband and I have been actively practicing ZBNF for four years now on our 50 acres land. We grow millets (jowar, bajra, white millets), gram seeds (red gram, green gram, black gram, cow pea) and fruits and vegetables crops (chilli, mango, custard apple, pomegranate, amla) as well,” said the practitioner, adding that it took her one year to research about this method of farming without indulging it.

Indian agriculturalist Subhash Palekar practiced and provided the basis for ZBNF, which is a method that eliminates the need for chemical pesticides in cultivation of crops. Mr. Palekar was awarded the Padma Shri in 2016 for his contribution to agriculture.

“I was introduced to the work of Subhash Palekar in 2013 when I attended an exhibition held by the National Organic Farmers Association.

It was then that I decided to adopt this practice in order to provide nutritious food to my family and the society,” Ms. Sujatha said.

Ms. Sujatha explained that the process of nurturing the soil and the crops to obtain a better yield was comparatively easier and affordable than using chemicals.

Better crop quality

“Due to chemical farming, all the micro-nutrients like the earthworms and nitrogen-fixing bacteria go deep into the soil, making it difficult for the crop to be healthy.

“Using the organic fertilizer Jiwamitra made from cow dung, cow urine, jaggery and water helps bring back the micro-nutrients to the top soil, thereby improving the quality of the crops. All of this can be done at a much lesser investment compared to conventional methods,” Ms. Sujatha said.

“Since no chemicals are used in this process, neither the soil is damaged nor are the crops. Besides, if we grow multiple crops on one acre of land, we can drive the pests away by planting trap crops like flowers which attract the pests due to their strong scent, thereby protecting our food crops,” she said.

However, Ms. Sujatha expressed her disapproval over how farmers and people were not giving natural farming a chance. She said that while only a few farmers were slowly taking up this method of farming, it was the duty of the public and the government to acknowledge and encourage them in order to spread this system of farming throughout the entire State.